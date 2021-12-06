Snow expected in New York area on Wednesday

article

The National Weather Service said the season's first accumulating snowfall in the New York area could come on Wednesday. Forecasters are tracking a low-pressure system forming off the Mid-Atlantic coast and said "a coating or more of snow" is very possible.

"Snow is forecast to develop in the morning [on Wednesday and exit to the east by late afternoon and early evening," National Weather Service also said. "This will be a quick system with one to tenths of liquid, resulting in an inch or two of snowfall across areas east of [New York City], with less than [an] inch to the [northwest]."

The National Weather Service office in Upton, New York, is forecasting 1.7 inches of snow in Montauk, Long Island; 1.1 inches in Manhattan's Central Park; and less than an inch in northwestern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

The heaviest precipitation is expected to remain offshore.

"On Thursday, high pressure briefly returns providing a good amount of sunshine, at least to start," the National Weather Service said. "Expect another seasonably chilly day on a north to northeast breeze with mainly upper 30s and lower 40s for daytime highs."

Wind causes partial building collapse in Jersey City, official says

FOX 5 NY meteorologist Audrey Puente said more snow could come to the area on Friday and again on Sunday.

Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter