Wind causes partial building collapse in Jersey City, official says

A cold front making its way across the northeastern part of the country brought powerful wind gusts to the New York area on Monday night, knocking down some power lines and causing a partial building collapse.

The Jersey City Fire Department evacuated several homes near a three-story building that was under construction on Fisk Street. The wind may have knocked the building off its foundation, Jersey City spokesperson Kim Wallace-Scalcione said.

"Four people are displaced and are being put up in a local hotel. The nearby school, The Learning Tree, suffered significant damage," Wallace-Scalcione said in an email to FOX 5 NY. "The street will be closed tomorrow as the city’s engineers will need to access the building and neighboring buildings further."

Snow expected in New York area on Wednesday

Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph were expected but the National Weather Service said a 58 mph gust was recorded in Jersey City at about 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service also said the season's first accumulating snowfall in the area could come on Wednesday.

