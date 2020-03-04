Six confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State

article

The family of a man with coronavirus in New Rochelle and their neighbor tested positive for the illness raising the number of confirmed cases in New York State to six, announced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The unidentified man's wife, two children- a 14 -year-old girl and a 20-year-old son at Yeshiva University in Washington Heights- and their neighbor were self-quarantining, added Cuomo during a news conference Wednesday morning. The neighbor had driven the father to the hospital in Manhattan when he became ill last month. The father, a 50-year-old attorney in Manhattan, had an underlying respiratory illness was in critical condition at NY Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center.

Yeshiva University canceled classes at one of its Manhattan campuses Wednesday. The Bronx school that the lawyer's daughter attends was shut down after his positive test was announced Tuesday. Services were canceled at the suburban Westchester County synagogue the family attended, and other institutions were closed.

The State University of New York and the City University of New York study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea were suspended Wednesday in response to concerns over the virus. Officials were making arrangements to bring back all non-essential students, faculty and staff studying or working in those countries for a 14-day quarantine. They would travel on chartered flights from South Korea, Italy and Japan to Stewart International Aiprot in the coming days.

"We will provide students with financial and academic resources and work to minimize any disruption today's action may cause, while we work aggressively with all our partners at the local, state and federal level to protect our entire campus communities," said SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson.

A day earlier, Cuomo announced the father had become the first 'community spread' case of COVID-19 in New York State.

"We have an epidemic caused by coronavirus," Cuomo said. "But we have a pandemic that is caused by fear."

The first case of the potentially deadly virus in the state is a healthcare worker who traveled to Iran and lives in Manhattan. She is self-quarantining in her home and was expected to recover.

