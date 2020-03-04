Yeshiva University student tests positive for coronavirus

article

A student at Yeshiva University who is believed to be the son of a coronavirus patient has tested positive for coronavirus, according to university officials.

The school's Wilf Campus in Washington Heights would be closed Wednesday as a precaution.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as well as to all those affected," the school said in a statement.

All activities at other campuses would not be impacted.

A day earlier, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a second person had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York in what is the first 'community spread' case in the state. The 50-year-old, unidentified attorney from New Rochelle was in serious condition at NY Presbyterian- Columbia University Medical Center.

The first case is a healthcare worker who traveled to Iran and lives in Manhattan. She is self-quarantining in her home.