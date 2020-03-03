Second confirmed case of coronavirus in New York

article

A second person has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State, announced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The unidentified 50-year-old man from Westchester County commuted to work in Manhattan and lives with his school-age children. He went to Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville where he was transferred to a hospital in Manhattan.

The man, who apparently had an underlying respiratory illness and no known travel history to China or other countries on the virus watch list, was in serious condition, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"City and State disease detectives are working closely to identify close contacts and the appropriate next steps. The test was conducted by the New York City Public Health Laboratory on our first day of testing," tweeted de Blasio.

The SAR Academy school in Riverdale would be closed as officials investigate whether the virus had spread. One of the man's children attends the school, said Cuomo during a Tuesday morning news conference in Albany.

Cuomo also said two families in Buffalo that traveled to Italy were under quarantine and were being tested for the virus.

More cases are expected as the outbreak spreads and testing ramps up.

"You're going to see an increasing spread," said Cuomo.

A 39-year-old healthcare worker who had traveled to Iran was the first coronavirus case in New York City. The woman is recovering at her home in Manhattan.

More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred worldwide since the virus emerged in China. About 3,000 people have died. The illness is characterized by fever and coughing and, in serious cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With the Associated Press