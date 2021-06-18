Signs of normalcy: NYC, NJ see increased mass transit, more restrictions ease

Signs of normalcy abound on both sides of the Hudson.

The MTA announced that subway ridership Wednesday reached 44% of pre-pandemic levels, the highest number since the pandemic started in March 2020. With more than 70 percent of adult New Yorkers at least partially vaccinated, life is more normal.

Yankee Stadium returns to full capacity today. Citi Field will see full capacity on Monday.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy marks a major milestone today. Seventy percent of adults who live, work or study in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

New Jersey Transit announced that customers no longer have to wear masks on outdoor platforms. They do still have to be masked on board trains and buses.

Full capacity returns to MetLife Stadium with the start of the football season in September. Tailgating will be allowed. No masks are needed. You also don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

