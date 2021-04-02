Season opener between Mets and Nationals postponed

article

The season opener between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals was postponed after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nationals made the announcement online:

"Major League Baseball announced today that the remainder of this weekend's series between the host Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, which includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization."

On Thursday, the Nationals had postponed their home opener out of an abundance of caution after at least three Nationals players had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday a fourth player has been deemed a "likely positive." He has not identified any of the players involved.

One of the players had a fever, according to Rizzo, who said the others are not showing symptoms.

It was not clear when the games would be rescheduled.

Further testing and contact tracing was being done to make sure no one else might be sick or potentially was exposed.

Rizzo said the team essentially had mandated that everyone in the Nationals organization should quarantine — not just those known to be affected.

"We’re still in the midst of a pandemic, and people need to still take this seriously. Unfortunately, it hit us, and we’ve got to take care of our own now," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday. "All I can say is: Be safe, continue to wear your masks like they ask and know that this still can happen to anyone. It’s tough for us right now, but we’re going to get through it."

Friday originally was set up as a day off for the Nationals and Mets to allow for a makeup contest if there were an issue with Game 1, such as a rainout.

The Mets worked out at Nationals Park on Thursday, with pitchers throwing live to hitters.

"To be honest, it wasn’t a surprise. We’ve been in situations like this since last year," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "The health is the No. 1 thing still in the world. We’re taking care of ourselves. Everyone’s taking their mask everywhere. We’re doing everything we need to do."

The Mets were scheduled to play the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia on Monday at 7:05 p.m. The home opener is scheduled for April 8 at 1:10 pm versus the Miami Marlins.

Late Wednesday, the NY Mets agreed to a $341 million, 10-year deal, with Francisco Lindor after acquiring him from Cleveland in the offseason, reported the Associated Press.