School mask mandates spark confusion, conflict in NY and NJ

The mask debate has sparked confusion and concern, especially for parents who are sending their children back to the classroom.

New York state is leaving it up to individual districts to set their own rules, locally.

In New York City, home to the nation's largest public school system, Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised that school mask mandates will remain. The mayor has also teamed up with the Department of Education to host pop-up vaccine sites at more than two dozen schools through Aug. 28, with the goal to get the shot into more students' arms.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, on the other hand, announced on Friday that he is enforcing the mask mandate on a state level, which means all public school districts must comply.

"Students, educators, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks inside of school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year," Murphy said.

The governor's decision sparked outrage and even protests outside of Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick where he held a press conference.

Murphy previously stated that he had no plans to implement statewide mask requirements but repeatedly mentioned that those plans could change if the delta variant drives up the numbers. The state just reported its highest single-day case count in three months, even though 71% of its adult population is fully vaccinated.