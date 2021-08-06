NJ to require masks in all schools

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday that all students and teachers need to wear masks inside all schools in New Jersey even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This is not an announcement that gives any of us, or me personally, any pleasure but as the school year approaches and with the numbers rapidly increasing, is one we need to make," Murphy said at a news conference.

He added that the policy is temporary and he hopes to be able to drop it later in the school year.

The decision to require masks is an about-face from just a few weeks ago when Murphy said it would take a "deterioration" of COVID-19 data to require masks.

The state's figures, like many across the country, have been trending up in recent weeks. The seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed over the past two weeks from 512 on July 20 to 1,104 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The surging figures are part of a nationwide struggle with the contagious delta variant, which has been leading — along with vaccination holdouts — to higher hospitalization rates across the country.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Murphy says there will be exemptions for certain individuals with medical conditions and children will be allowed to remove their masks for sports events and while eating lunch.