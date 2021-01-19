Retired FDNY firefighter surrenders in Capitol Hill riot sweep

A retired FDNY firefighter has become one of the latest people swept up in the federal investigation of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Fee, who worked for the New York City Fire Department for 22 years, surrendered Tuesday to face charges in Washington of disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building without permission, authorities said.

Prosecutors say the Freeport, Long Island man who retired from the FDNY in October sent selfies from the capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot, describing himself as part of the "tip of the spear."

Fee’s arrest follows that on Monday of Nicolas Moncada, a Staten Island resident also accused of participating in the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Both Fee and Moncada were expected to make initial virtual court appearances in New York on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether either had lawyers who could speak to the charges.

Fee was reportedly suspended in 2004 after allegedly shouting racial slurs at a Black cardiologist "on three or four occasions" while working as a volunteer firefighter on Long Island, reported Gothamist.

Federal officials say Thomas Fee took part in a riot at the US Capitol. Photo provided by US Department of Justice.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro issued a statement to all firefighters last week that read in part:

"Department members, whether active or retired, must not engage in conduct that tends to bring the Department into disrepute or is disruptive to the discipline and good order of the Department. Past and present Department employees are obligated to dutifully represent the values of the FDNY – honor, service, bravery, safety, equity, readiness and dedication – regardless of when we served or wherever we are."