R train suspensions complicates commute for Bay Ridge residents

Brooklyn commuters who ride the R subway train are in for a few rocky months. The line is closed overnight and on certain weekends between 59th Street and 95th Street in Bay Ridge for switch replacement work slated to continue through mid-June.

The R train is the only transit option for Bay Ridge residents like Jen Gaboury, who teaches at Hunter College, to reliably get to and from Manhattan. Now, she said, her typical hour-long commute comes with an added headache.

"We really rely on the R train here in Bay Ridge and when it is down, we are down," she told Fox 5 News. "I have to race to make sure that I can get from the Upper East Side to the N train at 59th to transfer to a shuttle by midnight."

NYC Transit's Judy McClain, the head of operations planning, formally announced the closures at a committee meeting on Monday, the very same day they first went into effect. The news sparked concerns from some board members who claimed they weren't given a heads-up about any maintenance in the first place.

"The board itself wasn't informed by text or email about this," board member David Jones said.

MTA officials, though, argued that notice of the shutdown was posted on signs as early as March 2.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes said he wants to see more money invested in the system but not at the expense of riders.

"You really are just cutting off this neighborhood from the rest of the city," Gounardes said.

During the shutdown, free shuttle buses will run between 59th Street and 95th Street.

"I'm glad I was able to help the MTA see the need for more free interim shuttle service than they'd planned, and I hope they will continue to work with us on a contingency plan for future projects," Council Member Justin Brannan told Fox 5 News in a statement. "It can't be that our whole system breaks down every time the R line gets work done. We owe so much more to our neighbors and essential workers."

The Riders Alliance's Danny Pearlstein, the policy and communications director, said he hopes the plan works out but remains skeptical.

"The problem with shuttle buses is they often take a lot longer than the train," Pearlstein said.

On affected weekends, shuttle buses will run every two minutes during the day, every four minutes during early evenings, and every 10 to 20 minutes during late nights.

MTA's Summary of Service Changes

Following customer announcements including online service alerts, text messages, emails and signs in R train stations that began March 2, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) reminds New Yorkers that switch replacement work on the R line begins today, Monday, March 28 at 11:45 p.m. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Crews will be replacing seven switches on the R line between 86 St and Bay Ridge-95 St. The switches are at the end of their useful life and replacing them will reduce delays and improve reliability.

On weeknights between Monday, March 28 and Friday, June 17, R train service will be suspended from 11:45 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. Shuttle buses will replace service between 59 St and 95 St. N trains will provide service to the 45 St, 53 St and 59 St stations.

For eight weekends between Friday, April 15 and Monday, June 6, R train service will also be suspended in Brooklyn between 36 St and 95 St. Customers are advised to take D, N, Q trains, or free shuttle buses that will run between Bay Ridge-95 St and 36 St. During affected weekends, shuttle buses will run every two minutes during the day, every four minutes during early evenings and every 10 to 20 minutes during late nights.