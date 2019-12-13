Powerful storm seen from inside patrol ship

A member of Iceland's Coast Guard captured video from the bridge of the patrol ship Thor as it powered through the extreme weather conditions in the Westfjords region during a violent storm on Dec. 10.

The storm packed hurricane-force winds and brought blizzard conditions to Iceland this week, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. The storm mostly affected the northwest part of the island nation.

"As can be understood, there is little shipping traffic in the Westfjords," the Coast Guard posted on Facebook. "There is no shipping traffic on the sails north of the country, but the Coast Guard's control station closely monitors shipping traffic around the country."

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said the storm was at a "hazardous" alert phase on Tuesday. It urged residents to prepare and consider emergency closures and evacuations.

All flights out of Keflavik International Airport were canceled on Tuesday and some more were canceled and delayed on Wednesday.