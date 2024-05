Two teenagers in Westchester have been missing since Sunday, the New York State Police said.

17-year-old Evelyn and 15-year-old Violet Munroe were last seen in Peekskill on May 12.

Police said that the girls have been known to be in the White Plains area often.

Anyone with any possible information regarding their whereabouts is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.