Paul Rudd, Cuomo's 'homey,' pretends to be a millennial in 'Mask Up' PSA

Actor Paul Rudd appears as a "certified young person" in a humorous new public service announcement from New York State encouraging younger Americans to wear a face mask to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, Rudd, wearing a yellow hoodie and crooked ballcap, says that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (his "homey") was "going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because — get this — a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

"So 'Cuomes' asked me," the actor says, "he's like, 'Paul, you've got to help. What are you, like 26?'"

"And I didn't correct him," Rudd deadpans.

(Rudd is 51.)

"Masks? They're totally beast," Rudd continues. "So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it."

Ever since Cuomo tweeted the video at about 5 p.m. on Monday., the PSA has racked up more than 6 million views on Twitter and more than half a million on the governor's official YouTube channel.

"This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it. We all need to do our part and wear a mask," Cuomo said in a statement. "Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."

The state partnered with Rudd, YouTube sensation Sean Evans, Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal, First We Feast, and Complex Media to create and distribute the video, which is part of the state's Mask Up America campaign, Cuomo's office said.

"We gotta yeet this virus," Rudd concludes the video.