NYC officials now say you should cover your face in public

Weeks after saying that you shouldn't wear a mask unless you're sick or a first responder, New York City health officials are now recommending that you cover your face and mouth when going out in public to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. But the mayor and the health commissioner want to be clear that they're talking about "face coverings" and not "masks" and that wearing face coverings shouldn't replace social distancing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that N95 respirators and surgical masks should be reserved for medical personnel and first responders. Everyday New Yorkers, on the other hand, should cover their nose and mouth with a bandana, scarf, or other piece of clothing.

"When you put on that face covering, you're protecting everyone else," de Blasio said.

New York City officials recommend people wear a face covering, such as a bandana, when going out in public. (FOX 5 NY)

At a press conference a few weeks ago, Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said a mask prevents a sick person from spreading germs and won't protect you from viral infection. And de Blaiso said that previously there "just wasn't" enough evidence that covering your face was effective.

But given that health authorities have said that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can spread the virus to others, wearing something seemingly could help. In fact, researchers in Singapore recently estimated that about 10% of new infections may come from people who carry the virus but aren't yet exhibiting symptoms.

Indeed, mask wearing is common in East Asia. And in recent days, article after article after article has been advocating that the general public mask up and some governments have mandated mask wearing under the guise that at minimum "My mask protects you; your mask protects me."

So on Thursday, Barbot recommended that people use a cloth face covering like a bandana or a scarf, that covers the nose and mouth. She said you should hand-wash it with soap and water and let it dry completely every day. She said that a face covering made of paper can be reused as long as it doesn't get wet or damaged.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, said he supports Americans wearing something.

"Any physical barrier, you don’t have to occupy a mask, something like a scarf, can be helpful," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Good Day New York this week. "But hopefully there will be enough masks sometime so we can address the question of the advantage that you might have having more people wear masks in the community."

But in early March, even the U.S. surgeon general chided the public for hoarding medical masks and continues to defend the position that wearing a mask won't protect you from germs. But Vice Admiral Jerome Adams is now qualifying that somewhat based on "emerging data."

"There remains scant evidence wearing a mask--especially improperly--provides much benefit to a healthy wearer," Adams tweeted on Thursday morning. "However emerging data suggests facial coverings may prevent asymptomatic disease transmission to others."

Dr. Suraj Saggar, the chief of infectious disease at Holy Name Medical Center, told FOX 5 NY's Dana Archin that you probably don't need a mask if you stay away from others, frequently wash your hands, and avoid touching your face. However, he acknowledged that a mask could be beneficial if it stops you from touching your face.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued very detailed answers to questions that you may have. You can scroll down and download a PDF version.

With reports from FOX 5 NY and The Associated Press.

NYC HEALTH GUIDANCE ON FACE COVERINGS

"A face covering can include anything that covers your nose and mouth, including dust masks, scarves and bandanas. Do not use health care worker masks, as those must be preserved for people in the health care system," the Health Department states on its website. "Even if you have a face covering, continue to stay home as much as possible and avoid close contact with other people."