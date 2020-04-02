Amazon to limit sales of N95 coronavirus masks to hospitals, government

article

You can’t buy a N95 mask on Amazon.

The e-Commerce giant is limiting sales of the masks and other key medical supplies to hospitals and government organizations, and the company has eliminated referral fees so that it does not make a profit when distributing such supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

A notice was posted by Amazon in a forum for sellers. The ban includes masks, face shields nad surgical gowns.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had previously told employees the company had placed orders for millions of face masks for its employees and contractors that have not arrived.

Bezos said that when Amazon’s turn for masks comes, its first priority will be getting them in the hands of employees working to get essential products to people.