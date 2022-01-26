Officer Wilbert Mora funeral services

Fallen Police Officer Wilbert Mora of the NYPD will be laid to rest next week.

Mora and his partner, Police Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally shot when they responded to a mother's call for help with her adult son in Harlem last Friday.

"Please stand with us again, and keep standing with us," the Police Benevolent Association posted on social media. "Together, we will show that our heroes did not die in vain."

Mora was taken off life support at NYU Langone Medical Center on Tuesday. He was 27.

A viewing service and a funeral service for Mora will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown. The viewing is set for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 1–8 p.m. The funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. The services will be livestreamed for the public .

The public can expect heavier-than-normal traffic in the area around the cathedral, which is located on 5th Avenue between 50th Street and 51st Street, on Thursday and Friday. Authorities are expected to close streets and block sidewalks to accommodate police and other government vehicles plus potentially thousands of police officers expected to attend.

Mora entered the NYPD Police Academy in October 2018. He was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem in November 2019. Records show he'd made 33 arrests in his brief but impactful career in blue.

"He was a very humble young man. He was always happy, always eager to help any way he could," Officer Keith Hall said Tuesday. "I just grieve for his family. I’m grieving on my own, but I can only imagine what the family’s feeling."

Services for Rivera are being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral this week.

