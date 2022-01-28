Expand / Collapse search

Emotional widow of Det. Rivera recounts day of shooting "it might be the last ride I give you"

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Updated 1:50PM
Emotional NYPD widow recounts day of shooting

An emotional Dominique Luzuriaga said the day her husband, Det. Jason Rivera was killed, they had got into an argument. "It's hard being a cop's wife sometimes," said Luzuriaga during his funeral service.

NEW YORK - The widow of NYPD Det. Jason Rivera, who was gunned down with his partner while responding to a domestic call in Harlem, gave an emotional eulogy Friday and told of the argument they had the day of the shooting.

"We left your apartment and because I didn't want to continue to argue I ordered an Uber," said Dominique Luzuriaga amid tears during his funeral mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. "You asked me, ‘are you sure you don’t want me to take you home because it might be the last ride I give you. I said, no, and that was probably the biggest mistake I ever made."

The argument was over Rivera using his work phone while they were together.

"It's hard being a cop wife sometimes. It's hard being patient when plans were canceled or we would go days without seeing each other or when you had to write a report that took forever because you had to vouch for so many things, so you did OT," said  Luzuriaga.

Funeral for Det. Jason Rivera

Fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was promoted to detective during his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

The widow sent Rivera, who was killed in Harlem, several text messages when she discovered he was at Harlem Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Officer Wilbert Mora was critically wounded and died several days later.

NYPD widow slams Manhattan DA

While eulogizing her husband NYPD Det. Jason Rivera, his widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's lenient and progressive reform policies.