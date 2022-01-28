Emotional widow of Det. Rivera recounts day of shooting "it might be the last ride I give you"

The widow of NYPD Det. Jason Rivera, who was gunned down with his partner while responding to a domestic call in Harlem, gave an emotional eulogy Friday and told of the argument they had the day of the shooting.

"We left your apartment and because I didn't want to continue to argue I ordered an Uber," said Dominique Luzuriaga amid tears during his funeral mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. "You asked me, ‘are you sure you don’t want me to take you home because it might be the last ride I give you. I said, no, and that was probably the biggest mistake I ever made."

The argument was over Rivera using his work phone while they were together.

"It's hard being a cop wife sometimes. It's hard being patient when plans were canceled or we would go days without seeing each other or when you had to write a report that took forever because you had to vouch for so many things, so you did OT," said Luzuriaga.

The widow sent Rivera, who was killed in Harlem, several text messages when she discovered he was at Harlem Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Wilbert Mora was critically wounded and died several days later.