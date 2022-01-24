NYPD Officers Shot: Wake and funeral arrangements for Jason Rivera

The public was invited to pay their respects this week for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, who was killed responding to a mother's call for help with her son in Harlem.

A viewing service was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1 p.m. -8 p.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

A funeral service was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

"On Thursday and Friday, we will tender a final salute to our fallen hero, Police Officer Jason Rivera. We respectfully ask for your support," wrote the Police Benevolent Association on Twitter.

RELATED: NYPD escorts body of slain rookie officer Jason Rivera

Rivera and his partner Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police said shot them also was wounded. He was identified as Lashawn McNeil, 47, and was in critical condition.

The medical examiner ruled Rivera’s death a homicide after an autopsy found he died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Mora, who has been with the NYPD for four years, remained in life-threatening condition at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Officials said a woman who made an emergency call Friday said she was ill and that her son who had come up to take care of her had become "problematic." Adams said the woman did not specify the problem.

RELATED: NYC prepares to honor NYPD officer killed

Authorities said three officers went to the apartment after the call came in. The officers spoke with the woman and another son, but there was no mention of a weapon, police said.

After Rivera and Mora walked from the front of the apartment down a narrow hallway to check on McNeil, he swung open a bedroom door and began shooting, police said. Both officers were gunned down before they could pull their weapons and defend themselves, police said.

As McNeil tried to flee, a third officer who had stayed with McNeil’s mother in the front of the apartment shot at McNeil and wounded him in the head and arm, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

McNeil had a 2003 drug conviction in New York City. He also had several out-of-state arrests. In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a pistol, but records show the matter was later dismissed. In 2002, he was arrested in Pennsylvania on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, Essig said.

RELATED: NYPD officer killed in Harlem joined force to help 'chaotic city'

McNeil had been married but the couple separated nearly two decades ago, according to Theresa Noa, who is married to his ex-wife's brother. She said McNeil had four children from that marriage.

Police said the gun used in Friday’s shooting, a .45-caliber Glock pistol with a high-capacity drum magazine capable of holding up to 40 extra rounds, had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that a multistate task force would meet Wednesday to begin work to stanch the flow of illegal guns, which she and Adams blame for gun-related violence.

"Too many lives have been lost because of illegal firearms that should never have been on our streets," she said.

RELATED: After NYPD officer shot, Adams to lay out plan to address gun violence

More than 50 agencies from nine Northeastern states are taking part, she said.

Hochul cited NYPD data tracing nearly 4,500 illegal guns as coming from out of state, most from southern states that generally have laxer gun laws.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, joined the governor in calling on the federal government to do more to round up stolen guns like the one used in Friday's shooting.

Rivera joined the force in November 2020.

RELATED: Bronx gun violence continues: 33-year-old man shot, killed

Growing up in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood, he noticed tensions with police, according to a brief essay titled "Why I Became a Police Officer," a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

In that essay, Rivera wrote about how he was bothered by witnessing his brother being stopped and frisked. But his attitudes changed when he also saw how the department was trying to improve relationships with communities.

"I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city," he wrote.

With the Associated Press