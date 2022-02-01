Off-duty cop shot in Queens

An off-duty police officer was shot and wounded in Queens on Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

The officer was hit in the shoulder and is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Beach 62nd Street and Beach Channel Drive in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaway Peninsula.

Police have two people in custody for questioning.

So far this year, NYPD officers have come under fire several times. Two cops were fatally shot in Harlem less than two weeks ago.

