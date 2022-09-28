NYPD: Criminals using scooters, mopeds

The NYPD is concerned about a growing way for criminals to escape their brazen and at times heinous crimes: motorized scooters and mopeds. These getaway vehicles are hard to stop.

"When these scooters come on, they can zip out, that's why the perpetrators are using them," Chief of Detectives James Essig said. "They zip in and out of traffic, they move quick, they're very difficult to stop

The latest offense happened in Fort Tyron Park, where wanted posters now wallpaper the streetlamps warning park goers of the risk.

The attack happened in broad daylight on Saturday. A woman was out running when a man attacked her, dragged by her hair behind a tree, punched her in the face, and then sexually assaulted, New York City police said. The attacker then stole her watch and phone and fled on a motorized scooter.

This was the third incident in recent weeks involving an assault and a moped, police said.

"The NYPD needs to create a unit that focuses solely on individuals on these motorized scooters and dirt bikes," Darrin Porcher, a law enforcement analyst and retired cop, told FOX 5 NY. "When criminals understand that there's an enforcement agenda that's targeted towards the criminality."

Reports of rape are up, this year over last but other sex crimes are down dramatically, according to CompStat.