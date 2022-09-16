Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD

Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him.

The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

A security video released by police shows the three men riding on two mopeds go up on the sidewalk and stop in front of the 29-year-old victim.

A passenger on one of the mopeds dismounted and walked up to the victim, while the operator of the moped pulled a gun. The man on the second moped acted as a lookout.

The one robber, speaking Spanish, demanded the victim's valuables. He grabbed a bracelet, ring, and iPhone 13 Plus. All three robbers then took off towards Macombs Dam Bridge.

The victim was not hurt.

The men being sought are described as approximately in their 20s with medium complexions and medium builds.