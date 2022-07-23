NYPD: Scooter-riding suspects wanted in connection to 15 NYC robberies

The NYPD is hunting for a pair of scooter-riding suspects wanted in connection to at least 15 robberies across Manhattan and the Bronx.

According to authorities, the men either display a gun to threaten their victims by saying they have a gun, then demand their property.

After getting the items, the men flee on the scooter.

The first incident happened on June 17, and the latest took place on July 6.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.