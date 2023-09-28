NYC weather: Storms, heavy rain set to drench region; flooding possible
NEW YORK CITY - Storms and rain showers are possible throughout the day Friday across the tri-state area, and the wet weather could carry into part of the weekend.
Coastal Flood Alerts
- Parts of New Jersey and New York are under coastal flood advisories, as well as coastal flood statements.
NYC Weekend Forecast
- Friday will see showers and storms. The rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-60s, with lows in the high-50s.
- Saturday is expected to see morning showers, but the rest of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low-70s, with lows in the high-50s.
- Sunday should see sunny skies. Highs will be in the high-70s, with lows in the 60s.