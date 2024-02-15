Snow forecast: Winter weather coming to NYC, NJ on Saturday

Fresh off the heels of Tuesday's winter storm, several inches of snow is once again possible from Friday night into Saturday morning across parts of NYC, New York and New Jersey.

The storm could drop snow on areas across NY, NJ and CT that already received several inches earlier in the week.

A child plays in the snow in Central Park on Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Moses/FOX 5 NY)

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's potential snow event, including timing, impacts and how much more snow we can expect this season.

Friday night

Snow is likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation: 60%.



Forecast snow totals in the Northeast through Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Saturday

Snow is likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

According to the FOX Weather Center, from Friday night into Saturday, the storm will bring snow to cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including New York City.

Saturday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Up to 3 inches of snow is possible across parts of central and southern New Jersey.

"Most locations seeing anywhere from maybe an inch to 2 inches of snow, but if you head further to South Jersey, that's where the heavier snow will be," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Around 1 to 2 inches is expected for the rest of the area, including northern New Jersey and New York City.

The NYC area saw several inches of snow following a major winter storm that impacted parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Central Park recorded 3.2 inches, while parts of New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley saw up to a foot.

Click HERE to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX 5 NY’s Nick Gregory said the NYC area has the potential for several more inches of snow, according to his mid-winter forecast.

Winter snowfall forecast.

Only one or two decent storms will help us reach the projected total, and Nick forecasts that February will provide the perfect conditions for winter storm development.

The U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

As we move forward, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning February will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.

"I think winter will be prolonged here, and I do think that we'll probably have a good surge of cold weather coming in the middle part of February, [creating the potential for a snow storm or two," Nick said.

