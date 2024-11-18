Jennings Creek Fire spurs evacuations in New York: Is rain finally on the way?

The Brief A New York Parks Department spokesperson says the voluntary evacuation impacted almost 200 homes near the NY-NJ border. According to officials, the fire has burned over 5,300 acres. Could the Tri-State area finally see some significant rainfall this week?



Over 100 households along the New Jersey-New York border voluntarily evacuated their homes over the weekend due to the Jennings Creek Fire, which has burned through thousands of acres.

According to a New York Parks Department spokesperson, the voluntary evacuation impacted around 165 homes near the border, and remains in place through at least Monday.

The voluntary evacuation was requested to move fire equipment to an area entrenched in flames.

New York and New Jersey state officials say the fire has burned more than 5,300 acres. It's 88% contained on the New York side and 90% contained on the New Jersey side.

On Sunday, state police and National Guard helicopters dropped thousands of gallons of water over the Sterling Forest, where the fire continues to burn.

"Residents in the voluntary evacuation area are asked to continue sheltering so that crews can effectively suppress the fire," according to a statement posted on Facebook by village officials in Greenwood Lake, where schools will be closed on Monday.

Remembering Daniel Vasquez

Meanwhile, a wake was held in Garnerville on Sunday for 18-year-old Daniel Vasquez, a New York Parks employee who died when a tree fell on him as he helped fight the fire in Sterling Forest back on Nov. 9.

His funeral mass was scheduled for Monday.

Brush Fire Task Force launched

On Sunday, FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker announced the creation of the department's first Brush Fire Task Force.

"Due to a significant lack of rainfall, the threat of fast-spreading brush fires fueled by dry vegetation and windy conditions have resulted in an historic increase of brush fires throughout New York City," FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said.

The Brush Fire Task Force will be composed of fire marshals, fire inspectors and tactical drone units.

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area. The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

A major storm system that will bring a variety of impactful weather across the United States this week looks to have something up its sleeve for the Northeast as well: Significant rainfall.

The current long-range forecasts indicate a cold front associated with the system will likely bring rain or perhaps even a thunderstorm to the Northeast. It’s rain that is looking heavier than the light rain the region saw last weekend, which while every little bit helped, generally measured under a half inch, or even just a few tenths.

New York City hasn’t received a quarter-inch of rain in a day since Sept. 29, but this week’s system could bring an inch of rain in some areas.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast this week. (FOX Weather)

"There’s a good chance of substantial rain coming through Thursday into Friday," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

While that amount of rain alone will do little to end the drought conditions — it’ll take about 10 inches or so — it will significantly cut down on the wildfire threat by wetting area plants and soils.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.