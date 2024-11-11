Rockland County community mourns Dariel Vasquez, teen killed fighting wildfire

Friends and family of Dariel Vasquez, along with members of the community in Ramapo gathered at East Ramapo baseball field Monday to mourn the 18-year-old's death over the weekend while fighting a wildfire near Greenwood Lake.

Vasquez, a recent graduate of Ramapo High School, was working with a wildfire crew in Sterling Forest when a tree tragically fell on him.

"Young kid, funny, with a lot of life to live," said his cousin, Mayelin Vasquez.

Vasquez was a three-year starter at second base and former captain of the school’s baseball team.

"I know that he was out there doing the right thing and being the ultimate team player," said Chris Landry, Vasquez's baseball coach.

In addition to his contributions on the field, Vasquez was named Rockland County’s Senior Male Athlete of the Year last spring, a testament to his dedication both in sports and to his community.