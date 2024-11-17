Fire Weather Watch: Jennings Creek wildfire prompts voluntary evacuations, updates, forecast

The Brief Windy conditions have renewed a wildfire that escaped a containment line and prompted a voluntary evacuation for a small number of houses in a community near the New York-New Jersey border. The New York Parks Department says the voluntary evacuation on Saturday impacted about 165 houses in Warwick, New York, as firefighters continued working to tame the Jennings Creek blaze. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Jennings Creek wildfire has burned 5,207 acres and is 88% contained.



Voluntary evacuations were put in place for more than 100 homes in Orange County, New York on Saturday night.

The voluntary evacuation enacted out of "an abundance of caution" impacted about 165 houses in Warwick, New York, as firefighters continued working to tame the Jennings Creek blaze, New York Parks Department spokesman Jeff Wernick said in an email Saturday night.

Forest rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation are leading wildfire relief efforts, coordinating with firefighters and deploying Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters from the New York Air National Guard to perform water drops. Officials warn that planned burnout operations may increase visible smoke in the area.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Jennings Creek wildfire has burned 5,207 acres and is 88% contained.

On Friday, the wildfire was 90% contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border, and about 70% contained in Orange County, New York, officials said.

The wildfire had burned 7 1/2 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) across the two states as of Friday, although New York officials said that number was likely to increase as stronger winds were forecast for the weekend.

On Saturday, Wernick said New York Army National Guard helicopters dropped 21,000 gallons (79,493 liters) of water and a New York State Police helicopter dropped nearly 900 gallons (3,406 liters).

The fire was burning primarily in Sterling Forest State Park, where the visitor center, the lakefront area at Greenwood Lake and historic furnace area remained open but woodland activities including hunting were halted, Wernick said, noting residences around the lake have not been impacted.

A National Weather Service forecast for Warwick did not call for rain until Wednesday night. Firefighters previously said they will remain on the scene until significant rainfall occurs.

The blaze claimed the life of an 18-year-old New York parks employee who died when a tree fell on him as he helped fight the fire in Sterling Forest on Nov. 9. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Here’s the latest on weather conditions and wildfires burning in New York and New Jersey:

JUMP TO NY BURN BAN | WEATHER AND FIRE FORECAST | AIR QUALITY MAP

Earlier this week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a statewide burn ban through the end of November.

"New Yorkers: It is critical to avoid any outdoor burning at this time," Hochul said in a post on X. "Remember to report any fires immediately to authorities, stay alert, and monitor your local forecast and law enforcement alerts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the governor said officials were "currently managing 11 confirmed wildfires statewide."

A look at the fire weather alerts issued in the Northeast through Tuesday.(FOX Weather)

According to the National Weather Service, an elevated Fire Weather Risk picked back up on Friday for this part of the Interstate 95 corridor and will last through Sunday.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.