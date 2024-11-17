FDNY launches first-ever Brush Fire Task Force dedicated to fighting wildfires

The Brief FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker announced the creation of the department's first Brush Fire Task Force on Sunday. The Brush Fire Task Force will be comprised of fire marshals, fire inspectors, and tactical drone units. The task force was established following an exceptionally dry October and November in New York City, which led to a record surge in brush fires.



The New York City Fire Department is launching its first ever Brush Fire Task Force amid recent wildfires.

"Due to a significant lack of rainfall, the threat of fast-spreading brush fires fueled by dry vegetation and windy conditions have resulted in an historic increase of brush fires throughout New York City," FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said.

The Brush Fire Task Force will be comprised of fire marshals, fire inspectors, and tactical drone units.

Why was the Brush Fire Task Force launched?

The FDNY is battling a brush fire that erupted in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The task force was established following an exceptionally dry October and November in New York City, which led to a record surge in brush fires.

Between Nov. 1 and 14, the FDNY has responded to 271 brush fires citywide — the highest number ever recorded in a two-week period.

This is a stark increase compared to an average of 200 brush fires for the entire month of October over the past three years.

"By creating this task force, we are taking real action to prevent brush fires from occurring, putting protocols in place to keep our members safe while they are in the field, and working to identify the causes of these fires after they happen to keep New Yorkers safe in the future," Tucker said.

What are the responsibilities of the Brush Fire Task Force?

Tucker explained that the Brush Fire Task Force will focus on all facets of brush fire responses, both before, during and after they occur.

The FDNY will deploy drones and conduct ground-based inspections to assess high-risk areas and environmental conditions. Drones will also be used during brush fires to gather real-time data, track the fire's spread, identify hot spots, and ensure firefighter safety.

Following each fire, the task force will carry out thorough investigations to determine its cause and origin, analyzing burn patterns, weather conditions, and witness testimonies. Fire marshals will collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies in cases involving suspected arson.

Fire prevention tips

The FDNY has listed safety tips for brush fires to help raise awareness for New Yorkers. See below:

Avoid outdoor burning, including campfires, bonfires, and any other open flames. Grilling has been banned in New York City Parks while the city remains in drought conditions.

Be mindful of smoking. If you smoke outdoors, always dispose of your cigarette butts and matches properly.

Take extra safety precautions when welding or undertaking other flammable construction activities, particularly when near dry grass or leaves.

When enjoying our parks, please stay on designated trails. This will help protect surrounding vegetation and minimize the risk of accidental fires.

Fireworks remain illegal across New York City.

Remove litter and any excessive brush or leaves from sidewalks abutting residences and businesses.

We encourage New Yorkers to stay informed about emergencies in their neighborhood and throughout the City by signing up to Notify NYC. For more information visit NYC.gov/NotifyNYC or call 311.