Brush fire in Manhattan sends smoke billowing over NYC skyline

A large brush fire broke out in Upper Manhattan as the Tri-State deals with the increased threat of fires amid drought conditions, dry air and strong winds.

(Video from SkyFOX shows smoking covering nearly all of the borough's Inwood neighborhood and the West Side Highway.)

Winds blowing from the north are pushing the smoke down to the George Washington Bridge and through Midtown.

People in Manhattan should expect to smell smoke, and residents near the fire were advised to close windows and avoid the area.

The fire appeared to have started in a wooded area near West 207th Street and Seaman Avenue in Inwood Hill. The FDNY tweeted around 5 p.m. that the brush fire "is now a two-alarm fire."

"The FDNY is utilizing multiple units, including drones, Marine Units, and Brush Fire Units," the FDNY tweeted.

There is no word on what started this fire, nor reports of disruptions or injuries.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine posted dramatic video of flames surrounding a walking path.

High fire danger impacting millions of people across New York and New Jersey is forecast to last through the weekend, as the region remains bone-dry with little to no rain on the horizon.

In New Jersey firefighters continue to battle the Jennings Creek Fire in West Milford. The fire straddling the New York and New Jersey state lines is 30% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.



This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.