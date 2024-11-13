NJ wildfire update: When will the fire threat end? Live coverage, forecast

High fire danger impacting millions of people across New York and New Jersey is forecast to last through the weekend, as the region remains bone-dry with little to no rain on the horizon.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l FORECAST l WILDFIRE MAP l AIR QUALITY TODAY

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle the Jennings Creek Fire in West Milford. The fire straddling the New York and New Jersey state lines is 30% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The agency reported that firefighters were actively engaging the fire, and firefighting tactics were holding the line.

Hundreds of first responders, including volunteers and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, have been working to strengthen existing fire lines between the fire and nearby populated areas.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide burn ban that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday.

"New Yorkers: It is critical to avoid any outdoor burning at this time," the post read. "Remember to report any fires immediately to authorities, stay alert, and monitor your local forecast and law enforcement alerts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the governor said officials were "currently managing 11 confirmed wildfires statewide."

In New Jersey, officials there will issue a drought warning, a step that could eventually lead to mandatory water restrictions if significant rain doesn't fall soon.

The state Department of Environmental Protection held an online hearing Tuesday on the conditions. But they would not answer questions, including whether any part of the state is in danger of running out of drinking water or adequate water to fight fires, which are burning in nearly a half-dozen locations.

Featured article

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from the department after the meeting.

Northeast winds will bring in a very dry airmass from the north on Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Relative humidity will drop even more compared to Tuesday, with minimum values as low as 20%.

A look at the fire weather alerts issued in the Northeast through Tuesday. (FOX Weather)

Some good news will be that the winds will not be quite as strong during the afternoon hours, with gusts likely to be up to 20-25 mph.

Increasing humidity will lead to a brief break in the fire potential on Thursday, but that break will be short-lived. Another multiday fire weather episode will begin Friday and last through the weekend.

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area. The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

A look at the fire weather alerts issued in the Northeast through Tuesday. (FOX Weather)

The Jennings Creek fire, located on the New Jersey-New York border in Passaic and Orange counties, is 30% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Still, the fire has spread to 5,000 acres across New York and New Jersey, Hochul said, and threatens several structures, including two homes in New Jersey and eight buildings in the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District.

In order to find and fight many of the fires, crews must navigate a maze of dense forests, country roads, lakes and steep hills. Trees there have dropped most of their leaves onto parched ground, masking potential danger, authorities said. And Tuesday's windy conditions made the fight even more difficult for crews.

Drought conditions have sparked hundreds of fires throughout the Tri-State area since Oct. 1, and this weekend, New York City residents reported smelling smoke and seeing hazy skies. At least one person, an 18-year-old Ramapo High School student and New York State Parks' employee, was killed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Brush fire NYC

Featured article

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

FOX Weather and the Associated Press helped contributed to this report.