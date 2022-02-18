NYC subway safety plan includes cops, outreach workers and school nurses

Mayor Eric Adams will reportedly announce his first effort to clean up the city's increasingly dangerous subway stations Friday.

"We’re seeing people with mental health issues that are not only dangerous to themselves, but they’re dangerous to others," the mayor said at a press conference Thursday. "And we’re walking past them every day until they carry out a particular action that leads to violence."

Teams made up of outreach workers, cops, and school nurses will soon be deployed into subway stations across the five boroughs to try to convince homeless and mentally ill people to accept help.

The training session, the NY Post reports, began last week while recruitment began last month. Officials have been reaching out to Department of Health nurses who work in the city's public schools, as well as licensed psychologists and social workers to volunteer for the program.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

This comes in direct response to transit crime exploding in New York City which has surged more than 65% so far this year, according to the NYPD, compared to the same time period last year.

On Thursday afternoon, a 22-year-old break-dancer was stabbed on a Brooklyn-bound L train. Police sources say the suspect is homeless and is still at large.

Calls for action have been particularly loud ever since the fatal subway shoving of Michelle Go. The 40-year-old was pushed beneath the wheels of an R train in the Times Square subway station on January 15.

The person responsible was allegedly Simon Martial, a homeless man with a history of mental illness.

"That's the common denominator we're seeing," Adams said.