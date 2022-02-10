NYC subway crime: Woman stabbed, another is victim of attempted rape

The NYPD was on the hunt for two suspects behind violent crimes aboard New York City subways.

At about 12:23 a.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was riding the northbound no. 1 train in Washington Heights when a man in his 20s stabbed her in the left forearm, said police.

It was not clear what prompted the assault.

The woman got off the train at West 181st Street and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

In another assault, at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, a man pushed a 21-year-old woman into the corner of a northbound E train and attempted to rape her, said police. The assault happened as the train entered the Canal Street station in TriBeCa. The suspect got off at Canal Street and headed towards another train.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Police were investigating both incidents along with several other assaults aboard New York City subways.

On Jan. 14, a man punched a woman in the arm on a subway platform in Manhattan and threw her to the floor while attempting to rape her.

On Jan,. 23. at about 11:30 a.m. a suspect approached a 62-year-old man and pushed him onto the roadbed of the southbound A train as it entered the Fulton Street station, said police.

Anyone with information about these assaults was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.