Would-be subway rapist attacks woman in Manhattan
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman on a subway platform in Manhattan last month.
Authorities say that at around 11:30 p.m. on January 14, the victim, a 45-year-old woman, was waiting for a train at the 14th Street and 7th Avenue 1, 2 and 3 train subway station, when the suspect approached her, punched her in the arm and threw her to the floor while attempting to rape her.
The suspect then ran away onto a northbound train when other passengers stepped in to help the victim.
The victim refused medical attention.
Police have released a sketch of the suspect.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
