Man pushed onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK - Just one week after Michelle Go was shoved to her death, another person was pushed off of a subway platform in New York City, but this time, the victim is expected to survive.
The NYPD says that at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, a man standing on the southbound platform at the Fulton Street subway station was pushed onto the tracks as a southbound C train was entering the station.
The train was able to stop in time and the victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.
Last week, a homeless man shoved Michelle Go onto the tracks in Times Square, killing her when she was struck by the oncoming train.
