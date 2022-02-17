Man stabbed on L train: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a 22-year-old man was stabbed while aboard an L train in the New York City subway.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near East 14th Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Officials say the suspect, who is homeless, fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

