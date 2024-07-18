MTA pushes for new NYC subway infrastructure: 'We have to replace this stuff'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as well as CEO of the MTA, Janno Lieber, addressed the city's aging NYC subway infrastructure during a press conference on Wednesday.

"This is what takes place when you don't, when you under invest, in an essential infrastructure system that is 100 years old and getting older all the time," Lieber said.

On Tuesday evening, a power outage at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station shut down the J train in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The shutdown also led to delays and frustration amid evening commuters on a handful of other lines, a problem that dragged on through Wednesday morning. Although temperatures were near triple digits, Lieber said the scorching heat wasn't to blame.

"This is not heat-related," Lieber said. "A 60 -year-old transformer failed. That is a major piece of equipment that is 30 years past its useful life."

"We have to replace this stuff." — Janno Lieber

Lieber made the remarks at a press conference regarding transit safety, doubling down on the importance of investing in aging infrastructure.

"We have to replace this stuff," Lieber said.

NYC congestion pricing

Lieber was a major proponent of congestion pricing, which would have generated $15 billion in revenue for the MTA.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, though, slammed the brakes on the controversial tolling program at the 11th hour, leaving a major gap in the agency's budget.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and the Transport Workers Union are now suing the MTA as part of a legal effort led by the city comptroller with hopes of reversing the pause. They're accusing the agency of unannounced cuts to bus service, leading to longer wait times for riders. They also claim the cuts are a violation of state law.