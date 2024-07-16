NJ Transit delays in, out of NY Penn Station amid heat wave
NEW YORK - NJ Transit commuters can expect delays during the morning rush hour on Tuesday.
Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to up to 30-minute delays, according to the NJ Transit website.
This time, they said the delays were due to a "disabled train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels."
Tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses, private carriers, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal, and 33rd Street.
Customers are advised to visit the NJ Transit website for alternate service information.