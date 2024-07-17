NJ Transit delays today: Extreme heat causing equipment issues, service interruptions

NJ Transit is warning riders to be prepared for the possibility of heat-related delays and cancelations for the next two or three days.

The agency put out a message Tuesday on their website, warning of potential delays and cancelations due to the scorching hot temperatures.

"We are experiencing heat-related rail equipment issues to the air-conditioning/electronic components due to the extreme & excessive temps," the agency said. "As a result customers may experience delays & it may be necessary to cancel/combine select trips for the next 48-72 hours. Our rail maintenance crews are working diligently to make repairs & restore equipment as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience."

According to New Jersey Transit, rail maintenance crews are working around the clock to make necessary repairs and restore impacted equipment.

Last week, service on the North Jersey Coast Line was suspended in both directions because of a signal issue that prevented the bridge from closing all the way.

Before that, commuters were left stranded going to and from Penn Station New York after back-to-back days of cancelations by NJ Transit and Amtrak.

