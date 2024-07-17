Expand / Collapse search

NJ Transit delays today: Extreme heat causing equipment issues, service interruptions

By and
Published  July 17, 2024 7:41am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NJ Transit facing heat-related delays

NJ Transit is warning riders to be prepared for the possibility of heat-related delays and cancelations for the next two or three days. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - NJ Transit is warning riders to be prepared for the possibility of heat-related delays and cancelations for the next two or three days.

NJ Transit news

The agency put out a message Tuesday on their website, warning of potential delays and cancelations due to the scorching hot temperatures.

"We are experiencing heat-related rail equipment issues to the air-conditioning/electronic components due to the extreme & excessive temps," the agency said. "As a result customers may experience delays & it may be necessary to cancel/combine select trips for the next 48-72 hours. Our rail maintenance crews are working diligently to make repairs & restore equipment as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Featured

NJ Transit price increase: How much more you'll pay starting today
article

NJ Transit price increase: How much more you'll pay starting today

Train and bus ticket fares for NJ Transit are going up starting today. Here's how much more you'll be paying.

According to New Jersey Transit, rail maintenance crews are working around the clock to make necessary repairs and restore impacted equipment. 

Last week, service on the North Jersey Coast Line was suspended in both directions because of a signal issue that prevented the bridge from closing all the way. 

Murphy meets with NJ Transit, Amtrak leaders

Governor Phil Murphy held a high-stakes meeting with NJ Transit and AMTRAK leaders on Thursday after several weeks of frustrating commutes for travelers.

Before that, commuters were left stranded going to and from Penn Station New York after back-to-back days of cancelations by NJ Transit and Amtrak. 

NJ Transit alerts

NJ Transit price increase: What to know

Train and bus ticket fares for NJ Transit are going up 15%. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez has the details.

NJ Transit departure vision

Click HERE to see NJ Transit departure vision.

NJ Transit train schedule

Click HERE to see the full train schedule.

NJ Transit bus schedule

Click HERE to see the full bus schedule.