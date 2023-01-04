Good Samaritan thwarts attempted rape of woman, 18, aboard NYC subway

The New York City Police Department has released additional surveillance photos and videos of a man they say attempted to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a subway train on the Upper West Side of Manhattan before a good Samaritan intervened.

The alleged incident happened Sunday just before 10 p.m.

Police say the victim was followed by the suspect onto a southbound '2' train leaving the 125th Street subway station in Harlem. That's when police say the suspect exposed himself and attempted to pull the victim's pants down while the train was approaching the 72nd Street subway station.

Photo credit: NYPD

A Good Samaritan intervened and helped the victim flee to another train car to safety. The suspect remained on the train and detrained at the 42nd Street subway station, where he fled, police say.

The victim traveled by private means to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County for treatment and evaluation.

The suspect is described as an adult male last seen wearing dark clothing and red sneakers, and carrying a McDonald’s food bag and beverage.

Photo credit: NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.

It comes following a violent Christmas last month in the subway system, where there were at least four separate incidents.

In one incident, a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred. She was treated in the station and was taken to Harlem Hospital to be checked out. The attacker took off and was not caught.

Another incident took place just before noon on a northbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd St. Station in Manhattan. Two men got into an argument. One of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the torso. They both got off the train at the station and the attacker ran off. EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Another person was the victim of an armed robbery in a subway station. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on an R train platform of the 25th St. Station in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn. A 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, believed to be tourists, were approached and robbed by a man who then jumped on a train and took off. The victim was not hurt.

There were also two deaths in the subway system on Christmas.

In one incident a 52-year-old man, believed to be homeless, was found dead on an L train at the last stop at Rockaway Parkway in East New York, Brooklyn. It was believed to be a medical issue and not criminal in nature. Also, a man was hit and killed by an F train just before midnight. The man was believed to have dropped something onto the tracks at a Jackson Heights, Queens subway station and had hopped down to retrieve it when the train was pulling into the station.