NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza stepping down

New York City public schools head Richard Carranza is leaving the job, citing the personal toll that coronavirus has taken on his family.

Carranza, who has spent about three years on the job, said at a press conference on Friday morning that he has lost 11 family members and friends to the virus and needed time to grieve.

"I know the pandemic has not been easy for you or for any New Yorker," he said. "And make no mistake, I am a New Yorker -- well not by birth, but by choice -- a New Yorker who has lost 11 family and close childhood friends to this pandemic. And a New Yorker who, quite frankly, needs to take time to grieve."

Richard Carranza speaks at a news conference announcing he is stepping down as NYC Schools Chancellor.

He will be replaced by Meisha Ross Porter, the first Black woman to lead the country's largest school system. There are around 1 million students.

It has been a tough year for schools as they dealt with pandemic-related closures and struggles to reopen.

Advertisement

Meisha Ross Porter speaks after Mayor Bill de Blasio named her the new New York City Schools Chancellor.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.