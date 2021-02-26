Who is Meisha Ross Porter, new NYC Schools Chancellor?

Meisha Ross Porter, who was named as the new New York City Schools Chancellor has most recently been the Bronx Executive Superintendent.

Meisha Ross Porter will become the first Black woman to lead the nation's largest public school district. There are approximately 1 million students in the district.

She is a 20-year veteran of the New York City public school system.

As Bronx Executive Superintendent she was in charge of community school districts 7-12, covering the entire borough and its 361 schools and 235,000 students.

Porter is a lifelong New Yorker and graduated from the city's public schools.

Advertisement

She started as a teacher at the Bronx School for Law, Government, and Justice.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

After 18 years at the school, where she became principal, she spent three years as Superintendent of District 11, serving the Pelham Parkway, Eastchester, and Woodlawn neighborhoods of the Bronx.

She has been Executive Superintendent since 2018.