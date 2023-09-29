NYC weather: Streets, trains impacted by flooding

Heavy rain and blustering winds have caused major flooding in parts of Queens and Brooklyn.

Stormy weather is expected to continue through most of the day Friday in and across the tri-state area.

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport is closed. MetroNorth Harlem & New Haven lines are suspended in both directions. All lanes of the FDR Drive are also closed in both directions at Delancey Street.

Flooding in Queens

Flooding in Coney Island

Runoff from the storm will likely cause more flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas, as well as along small rivers and streams.