Flood Warning
from FRI 7:48 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:42 PM EDT until SAT 3:43 PM EDT, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 12:45 PM EDT, Queens County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:15 AM EDT, Kings County, Nassau County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 12:30 PM EDT, Kings County, Queens County, Hudson County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:24 AM EDT until FRI 11:30 AM EDT, Bronx County, Queens County, Hudson County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:47 AM EDT until FRI 11:45 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:18 AM EDT until FRI 1:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Westchester County

NYC weather: Streets, trains impacted by flooding

By Fox 5 NY Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Heavy rain and blustering winds have caused major flooding in parts of Queens and Brooklyn. 

Heavy rain causing flooding

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has a look at conditions in Rosedale, Queens.

Stormy weather is expected to continue through most of the day Friday in and across the tri-state area.

Image 1 of 10

 

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport is closed. MetroNorth Harlem & New Haven lines are suspended in both directions. All lanes of the FDR Drive are also closed in both directions at Delancey Street.

Flooding in Queens

Overnight flooding in Queens

Vide shows major flooding in parts of Queens Thursday night.

Flooding in Coney Island

Coney Island flooding

Video shows cars drudging through heavy rain and running waters.

Runoff from the storm will likely cause more flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas, as well as along small rivers and streams.