How much rain has fallen across NYC and the Tri-State area?
NEW YORK - A powerful rainstorm deluged the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down some subways and commuter railroads, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
Several areas in Brooklyn and Midtown Manhattan all had seen six inches of rainfall by noon.
As of 1 p.m., JFK Airport had had six inches of rainfall, while Ozone Park saw nearly seven inches of rain.
Friday is the wettest day in New York City since September 1, 2021 when Hurricane Ida dumped 7 inches of rain on the city.
September has also become the 2nd wettest September on record, with 13.74 inches of rain falling in the city.
Here are the latest storm totals from the National Weather Service:
Bronx County
- Fordham - 5.96 inches
- Harlem - 5.14 inches
Kings County
- Brooklyn - 6.71 inches
- South Slope - 6.44 inches
- Prospect Park - 6.30 inches
- Boerum Hill - 6.00 inches
- Brooklyn College - 5.24 inches
New York (Manhattan) County
- Midtown Manhattan - 6.02 inches
- Central Park - 5.43 inches
- Manhattan - 4.13 inches
Queens County
- Ozone Park - 6.91 inches
- JFK Airport - 5.96 inches
- Kew Garden Hills - 5.83 inches
- Bellerose - 5.54 inches
- La Guardia Airport - 4.06 inches
Richmond County
- Staten Island - 2.68 inches
- College of Staten Island - 2.44 inches
Westchester County
- New Rochelle - 5.13 inches
- Rye Brook - 4.93 inches
- Elmsford - 4.60 inches
- Tarrytown - 4.37 inches
- White Plains Airport - 3.83 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
- Greenwich - 4.58 inches
- Norwalk - 3.65 inches
- Stamford - 3.39 inches
- Newtown - 3.18 inches
- Redding Ridge - 2.88 inches
New Haven County
- Waterbury Airport - 2.50 inches
- Heritage Village - 2.10 inches
New Jersey
Bergen County
- Tenafly - 2.51 inches
- Park Ridge - 2.36 inches
- Palisades Park - 2.34 inches
Essex County
- West Caldwell - 3.09 inches
- Caldwell - 2.86 inches
- Cedar Grove - 2.54 inches
Hudson County
- 1 W Hoboken - 2.90 inches
- 1 ENE Jersey City - 2.81 inches