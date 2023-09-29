How much rain has fallen across NYC and the Tri-State area?

A powerful rainstorm deluged the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down some subways and commuter railroads, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.

Several areas in Brooklyn and Midtown Manhattan all had seen six inches of rainfall by noon.

As of 1 p.m., JFK Airport had had six inches of rainfall, while Ozone Park saw nearly seven inches of rain.

Friday is the wettest day in New York City since September 1, 2021 when Hurricane Ida dumped 7 inches of rain on the city.

September has also become the 2nd wettest September on record, with 13.74 inches of rain falling in the city.

Here are the latest storm totals from the National Weather Service:

Bronx County

Fordham - 5.96 inches

Harlem - 5.14 inches

Kings County

Brooklyn - 6.71 inches

South Slope - 6.44 inches

Prospect Park - 6.30 inches

Boerum Hill - 6.00 inches

Brooklyn College - 5.24 inches

New York (Manhattan) County

Midtown Manhattan - 6.02 inches

Central Park - 5.43 inches

Manhattan - 4.13 inches

Queens County

Ozone Park - 6.91 inches

JFK Airport - 5.96 inches

Kew Garden Hills - 5.83 inches

Bellerose - 5.54 inches

La Guardia Airport - 4.06 inches

Richmond County

Staten Island - 2.68 inches

College of Staten Island - 2.44 inches

Westchester County

New Rochelle - 5.13 inches

Rye Brook - 4.93 inches

Elmsford - 4.60 inches

Tarrytown - 4.37 inches

White Plains Airport - 3.83 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Greenwich - 4.58 inches

Norwalk - 3.65 inches

Stamford - 3.39 inches

Newtown - 3.18 inches

Redding Ridge - 2.88 inches

New Haven County

Waterbury Airport - 2.50 inches

Heritage Village - 2.10 inches

New Jersey

Bergen County

Tenafly - 2.51 inches

Park Ridge - 2.36 inches

Palisades Park - 2.34 inches

Essex County

West Caldwell - 3.09 inches

Caldwell - 2.86 inches

Cedar Grove - 2.54 inches

Hudson County