NYC weather: Parts of Queens see major road flooding

Many parts of Queens are currently experiencing major flooding, frustrating drivers and residents.

Vehicles have been pressing through several inches of water after heavy rain triggered flash floods in the area.

Subway train schedules have been impacted with many delays and cancelations.

Updates from the MTA

The B, G, W, S, and C trains have all been suspended.

The 2, 3, 4,5, 6, E, D, F, J, L, N, SIR trains are partially suspended.

The Q and R trains have been rerouted.

The 1, 7, A, M, Z, S, SR trains are experiencing major delays.

For more information check HERE.

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport is closed. MetroNorth Harlem & New Haven lines are suspended in both directions. All lanes of the FDR Drive are also closed in both directions at Delancey Street.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the area until after midday, the National Weather Service said, with similar warnings in place across New York City and New Jersey.