NYC migrant crisis: Mayor Adams considering ‘tent cities’ for asylum seekers

"All options are on the table, and it's not a question of if, it's a question of when." — Council Member Ari Kagan

Mayor Eric Adams is looking for new shelter locations for housing migrants after several sites were shut down because of safety violations.

Over the past few weeks, the FDNY deemed several temporary shelters unsafe for the migrants. Meanwhile, the administration is also looking at outdoor spaces for the more than 65,000 asylum seekers currently in the city's care.

Council Member Ari Kagan joined Good Day New York to discuss the crisis, and possible "tent cities."

What do we know about ‘tent cities’?

When Fox 5 NY's Rosanna Scotto asked Kagan to respond to reports of NYC giving migrants tents that they can set up in parks, he said the city is exploring "all options."



"We know one thing that constantly mayor saying, City Hall saying – all options are on the table, and it's not a question of if, it's a question of when."

Kagan said the current situation is completely unsustainable.

"Money exists, but for the wrong way." — Councilman Ari Kagan

He continued to say he is an immigrant himself but came to America the "right way."

How does the crisis impact the city budget?

"In our city council, we have chair of the finance committee. His name is Justin Brennan. He wants more billions of dollars for migrant services, more money to release thousands of Rikers Island detainees to the street."

Kagan said when members of the Common-Sense Caucus asked for more money for different purposes, such as more veteran services, he was told – "no."

"Money exists, but for the wrong way."

"It should be legal immigration. It should be not chaos. Chaos is not the solution." — Councilman Ari Kagan

Kagan said "if we do not stop current policies, it will be like whole city will be flooded. It's already happening."

He completely disagrees with all options on the table, saying there should be only one option: "We need to prioritize New Yorkers and interests of for the city residents."

What can you do when they come in buses every day?

"Why we continue to accept these buses to begin with?"

When asked about turning the buses around, he agreed.

Kagan said people need to come to New York City in the right way – "It should be legal immigration. It should be not chaos. Chaos is not the solution."

What can be done about right to shelter?

"We continue to create more and more incentives for everybody to come here illegally."

Kagan said they need to suspend certain aspects of sanctuary city laws and inform.

"We are a country of law. I came to America because it's a country based on law, not country based on chaos and Marxism."