NYC Memorial Day weekend gun violence leaves 3 dead

More gun violence on New York City's streets claimed the lives of three more people over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the NYPD, a 53-year-old man was found shot in the head just before 11:30 p.m. on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn Saturday night.

The man was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

Less than an hour later, just after midnight Sunday morning, police responded to a 911 call of a person shot at the corner of East 35th Street and Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck and right leg.

The victim, identified Davy Donovan, 45, was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was also pronounced dead.

Finally, at around 10:42 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot inside the Hughes Apartments on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and torso, and stab wounds to his lower back.

The victim, identified as Waleek Watford, 31, was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests in any of the three shootings, and investigations are ongoing.

Gun violence has become a major concern for New Yorkers and Mayor Eric Adams' administration, as a surge in shootings since the beginning of the year has left many feeling unsafe.

Last week, Andrew Abdullah was arraigned on murder charges for the fatal shooting of a passenger on a subway train crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

Prior to that, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with firing the stray bullet that killed 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx.

Even an EMT on Staten Island was injured after police say a patient he was attempting to take to a hospital shot him.

Mayor Adams, a former NYPD officer, wom his election running on a tough-on-crime platform but has recently seen his approval ratings drop as stopping the rise in crime proves difficult.