EMT wounded in shooting released from hospital

Richard McMahon was all smiles as he was released from the hospital on Thursday and his fellow first responders greeted him with cheers and applause. The 25-year-old EMT was shot by a patient in the back of an ambulance on Wednesday night, police said.

McMahon and his partner, who work for Richmond University Medical Center, responded to a call about a "disorderly person" at the Funkey Monkey Lounge in Port Richmond at about 7:40 p.m., NYPD Inspector Mark Molinari said at a news conference Wednesday night. The EMTs encountered a 37-year-old man outside the bar and brought him to the ambulance.

As the ambulance was heading to the hospital, the patient pulled out a revolver and shot McMahon in the shoulder, Molinari said. The other EMT, who was behind the wheel, then stopped the ambulance. The patient got out and tried to get away, Molinari said.

An off-duty Sanitation Department lieutenant, who was in the area during the shooting, was among the first people to help.

"When I rounded the corner, I did hear the female EMT say, 'He shot my partner!' and that's when I knew something happened," DSNY Lt. Joseph Perrone said. "That's when I knew I had to react."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ EMT Richard McMahon is released from Richmond University Medical Center.

Perrone and a retired NYPD detective quickly apprehended the alleged gunman and held him until police arrived. Perrone told FOX 5 NY why he took action and confronted the armed and apparently intoxicated patient.

"I knew he could get away at any time — that gun could be in play," Perrone said. "I decided to move that gun out of play."

Police officers arrested the patient and confiscated a .38-caliber revolver.

McMahon was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment.