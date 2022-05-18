Patient riding in ambulance shoots EMT on Staten Island, police say

A man who was being taken in an ambulance to a hospital on Staten Island pulled out a handgun and shot an EMT who was treating him on Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

The ambulance crew, from Richmond University Medical Center, responded to a call about a "disorderly person" at the Funky Monkey Lounge in Port Richmond at about 7:40 p.m., NYPD Inspector Mark Molinari said. The EMTs encountered a 37-year-old man outside the bar and brought him to the ambulance.

As the ambulance was heading to the hospital, the patient pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and shot one EMT in the shoulder, Molinari said. The other EMT, who was behind the wheel, then stopped the ambulance. The patient got out and tried to get away, Molinari said.

However, a retired NYPD detective and an off-duty Sanitation Department lieutenant helped catch the shooter until police officers arrived, Molinari said. Cops confiscated the revolver.

The wounded EMT was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.