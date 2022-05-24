NYC subway shooting: Suspected gunman in NYPD custody

article

The NYPD has a suspect in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger on a subway train crossing the Manhattan Bridge on Sunday.

Police accused Andrew Abdullah, 25, of shooting and killing Daniel Enriquez, 48, while they were riding a Q train from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Sunday morning.

Detectives escorted Abdullah into the 5th Precinct station house on Tuesday afternoon just a few hours after Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted his photo and asked for "the help of every New Yorker."

The NYPD said Abdullah seemingly targeted Enriquez at random. Witnesses told cops that a man was pacing the last car of the train, "and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range," Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters on Sunday.

When the train arrived at the Canal Street station, the shooter took off, police said.

Enriquez, who lived in Park Slope and worked for Goldman Sachs, was headed to Manhattan to have brunch.

"I'm pleading that this not happen to another New Yorker," Griselda Vile, Enriquez's sister, told Fox News. "I don't want my brother just to be a passing name in the media, a passing name in our normalcy post-pandemic."

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in a statement that Enriquez was a "dedicated and beloved member" of the company.

"He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence," Solomon said. "We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time."

On Monday, MTA CEO Janno Lieber said commuters deserve to feel safe.

"For so many New Yorkers, the transit system is the only way to get around and live their normal lives," Lieber said. "You can't do that if you're scared to get up and go to brunch that most New York of activities."

The Associated Press reported that Abdullah has an open criminal case in Brooklyn stemming from an April 24 vehicle theft and another open case in Manhattan for an alleged assault in 2020, according to court records.

In response to a 75% spike in subway crime in January, the NYPD deployed more officers into subway hot spots but they can't be everywhere. Adams said he will meet with the police commissioner this week to see if there are more effective deployment strategies.

With The Associated Press.

